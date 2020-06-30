Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is back after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and say they need your help now more than ever.
The zoo will host its biggest, annual fundraiser on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For $65, guests will receive a commemorative sipper glass, T-shirt, tote bag and a six pack of craft beer delivered straight to their trunks.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and visitors can watch the animals right from their cars.