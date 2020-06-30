BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will gradually start its return to normal transit schedules on July 12.

“MDOT MTA recognizes the vital role transit plays in providing access to jobs, schools, healthcare and recreation to the Baltimore region,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn. “As MDOT MTA resumes more normal transit service, we are committed to making sure the safety of our riders and employees remains our highest priority.”

Starting July 12, the following services will be in effect:

Local Bus: Regular summer weekday/weekend schedule Express Bus service and LocalLinks 38 and 92 remain suspended. Boarding: Front-door boarding will resume. Fare Collection: They encourage riders to utilize CharmPass and CharmCard for a contact-free payment option to further protect customers and team members. Seating will not be restricted; riders can do their part by maintaining social distance where possible. Operators may bypass stops to limit crowding on buses.

Light Rail and Metro Subway will return to regular weekday/weekend schedules.

MARC’s Penn, Camden, Brunswick lines will operate at regular service starting July 13 and Commuter Bus Enhanced “S” schedule service will resume July 27.

Face coverings are required when riding transit. MDOT MTA is distributing 89,000 cloth face coverings from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration at transit locations throughout the Baltimore area.

Bus operators will continue deploying driver shields to create an additional barrier between themselves and riders, and all operators will wear PPE including face coverings.

MDOT MTA also will continue enhanced disinfecting procedures of all vehicles and stations including high-passenger touchpoint areas. In addition to cleaning, MDOT MTA is updating features to include retrofitting buses with plastic seats and air ionizers that will further clean the air inside the bus.

A complete list of service changes is available at mta.maryland.gov/coronavirus.

