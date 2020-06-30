ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Couty Police are investigating in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road in Odenton for reports of an armed subject.
Police have closed the area for the armed subject, who is believed to be in an apartment.
Officers have been in contact with surrounding apartments asking those who live there to evacuate or shelter in place.
Police have no further information yet, but are asking for everyone to avoid the area.