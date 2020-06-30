Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a swastika was drawn on a home in a Jewish community in northwest Baltimore.
According to the police report, the racist graffiti was found on a home in the 5900 block of Glen Ave. around 11 a.m. on June 24.
The female homeowner told arriving officers someone drew a swastika with black marker on side door of her basement.
Officers knocked on neighbors’ doors to find out if they’d seen anything or if anyone had surveillance video.
The Baltimore Police Department’s Jewish liason has followed up with the community after the incident as well as the victim.