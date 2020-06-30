REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — The Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of requiring face coverings in the City.
A second modification to the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Order mandates all people within the City of Rehoboth Beach wear facial coverings in all public spaces.
This includes all public streets, sidewalks, parks, the boardwalk, the beach and all commercial establishments.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Latest: Delaware Governor Order Beach Bars To Close For July 4th Weekend
- Delaware Beach Visitors, Residents Should Get COVID-19 Test, Officials Say After More Than 100 Potentially Exposed
- Delaware Gov. John Carney Will Not Move Into Phase 3 Of Their Reopening Plan
Face coverings are not required while actively bathing in ocean water. The requirement for face coverings goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
The decision was made based on recent news of the results Rehoboth Beach is seeing higher additional cases of COVID-19 being identified, officials said.
Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered Tuesday the closures of beach bars ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.
Carney also said the state would not move into phase three of its reopening plan.
This all comes after several people in Rehoboth and Dewey beaches tested positive for COVID-19 and exposed at least 100 more people.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.