UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America and its waterpark Hurricane Harbor this Friday, July 3 — just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Only select attractions will be open at the Prince George’s County amusement park. Wahoo River and the activity pool will open at a later date.

Six Flags officials say guest should expect to find new safety and hygiene protocols and must get a ticket in advanced with a reserved time.

Thermal imaging will be used to screen guests and employees. Guests will be screened before entry and they must wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth throughout the visit. Any guest without a mask can purchase one at the front gate.

Guests will also have to maintain social distancing.

Six Flags will have easy-to-identify distance markers at park entry, rides, restrooms, retails locations and in dining areas.

Guests will be separated by rows or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions.

There will also be touchless bag checks at entry.

The park’s capacity will be reduced in order to maintain social distancing requirements.

Multiple handwashing stations will be placed around the park and staff will be sanitizing bathrooms, tables and high-touch areas more frequently.

Guests must make a reservation to enter at www.sixflags.com/reserve.