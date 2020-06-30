CORONAVIRUS LATEST:People Who Went To Senior Week At DE Beaches Should Get Tested, Officials Say
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore all-girls Catholic high school will close its doors Tuesday.

The bells are expected to toll at the Institute of Notre Dame Tuesday at 3 p.m. marking its last day.

Alumna of IND gathered outside the school Sunday to pray for its continued operation after leaders announced its closure earlier this year.

IND is set to close on Tuesday after 173 years, but a group of graduates hoped it could keep the school open.

“It’s about 173 years of girls who walked through these halls, who were educated, who went out into the community to serve, and we think another 173 years of girls need to be walking the same halls,” Drena Fretatta said.

In May, school leaders announced its closure, citing under-enrollment, millions of dollars in needed repairs and the impact of the coronavirus.

Still, some of those who walked its halls aren’t giving up hope that future generations can do the same.

“We are looking as a group into what the school was struggling with … what is it as a group we can do to address these issues to stay open?” 2005 graduate Amanda Michael said.

As the alumna gathered to pray outside the historic building — and others took part virtually to abide by social distancing guidelines — they reflected on the school’s role in the Underground Railroad, caring for soldiers in the Civil War and empowering the young women of today.

  trentdilfer08 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:10 am

    This school should have been moved or shut down years ago based on location alone.
    Why anyone would send their daughter there is baffling.

