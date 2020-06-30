BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two overnight shootings Tuesday morning across Baltimore City.
Officers responded to the intersection of S. Carey Street at W. Pratt Street for a shotspotter alert at around 12:37 a.m.
Officers found evidence of a crime scene on the even side of the 1300 block of W. Pratt Street, but didn’t find any victims.
Around 10 minutes later, officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a nearby hospital. They responded and found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in both legs and right arm. He told officers he had been shot on Pratt Street before he was taken into surgery.
Southern District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 39602499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A few hours later, at around 5:39 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Daywalt Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man had been shot in his lower back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and police said he is expected to survive.
Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.