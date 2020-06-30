Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in west Baltimore late Sunday night.
Western District officers responded to the unit block of N. Stricker Street at around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.
A 19-year-old man had been shot in the right arm and a 31-year-old man had been shot in the left shoulder, police said.
Both were taken to an area hospital.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.