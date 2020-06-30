COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh bid farewell Tuesday.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to come to College Park and to this flagship institution,” Loh tweeted. “I want to thank you for the opportunity to have served in this role and to bid you farewell.”
“UMD has a very bright future ahead. Godspeed and Go Terps,” he tweeted.
Loh announced he would retire last year, but in January, the university’s board asked him to stay on through June 2020.
His announcement came following the death of sophomore football player, Jordan McNair and the investigation into the football team’s culture.
The 19-year-old died of a heatstroke after a practice in May.
The Board of Regents decided to reinstate football coach D.J. Durkin, but the next day Loh went against the board and fired him.
