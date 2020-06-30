(WJZ)- Events DC, the District of Columbia’s official convention and sports authority announced Tuesday that the city is forming an advisory board and officially launching a bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. The DC FIFA World Cup 2026 Advisory Board is unveiling its vision for how the city would host matches as part of the United States, Mexico and Canada’s plan to host FIFA’s top competitions.

“Right now, as countries around the world continue to respond to this pandemic, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is something we can all look forward to,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “And when the tournament comes to North America, it only makes sense for DC — the Sports Capital and District of Champions — to host. We are already a city united by the game, and in 2026, we look forward to uniting the world.”

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the first time the tournament has ever been hosted by three countries in a joint effort. As such, the United States will have 10 cities as host sites for matches. The initial list of potential host sites included D.C. among 17 others including Baltimore, New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“Being selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup games would be an incredible opportunity. This achievement will confirm what we know – that DC is a tremendous soccer city. We remain excited to showcase DC’s incredible fanbase and its vibrant soccer roots on global display and also look forward to working alongside US Soccer and FIFA as we seek to host the 2026 games,” said Jason Levien, CEO, Managing General Partner of D.C. United in a statement.

The DC FIFA World Cup 2026 Advisory Board includes former U.S. Men’s National Team player Eddie Pope, former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Brianna Scurry and D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid among others from the D.C. soccer scene. For more information on the bid or to sign up to volunteer, interested parties can head to DC2026.org