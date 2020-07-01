GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have located a baby goat that was stolen from a farm in Baltimore County early Tuesday morning, the Baltimore County Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the goat was found in Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Surveillance video reportedly shows a man taking the goat from the Shine On Farm in Glen Arm between 1:50 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The farm told WJZ the goat, which was born on June 6, goes by Baby Girl or Goldie.
On Facebook, they pleaded for her return, stressing she could die without her mother’s milk since she’s only three weeks old.
Police said they are questioning a person of interest in the case.
In May, someone stole a baby goat named Ed from the Filbert Street Garden in south Baltimore. He was later returned to the garden.
When reached Wednesday, Madison with Shine On Farm said she had heard of the Baltimore case but didn’t think it would happen to them.
Police have not said if they believe the cases are connected.