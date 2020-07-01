Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools meal site will close temporarily after an employee working at the site tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district said the employee worked at the Beechfield Elementary/Middle School site and may have had contact with others. The site is closing for cleaning and disinfecting.
Anyone who may have come into contact with the staff at the site should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks, the school district said.
The other 17 meal sites remain open. For a full list, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.