BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Bowie that they are classifying as a hate crime.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday at the Giant in the 15400 block of Annapolis Road shortly before 11 a.m.

According to police, the victim who is a Black male, and his girlfriend who is a White female, were shopping together when a Black male suspect bumped their cart with his.

Police said the suspect then bumped into the male victim and, “made derogatory statements about the victim being in a relationship with a White woman.”

**Citizen Advisory**

Cutting/Hate Crime, 7/1/2020

Bowie PD reminds all that hate has no place here in Bowie, MD & we stand firm in upholding service with integrity to such a wonderful city. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies, 240-544-5700 for non-emergencies.https://t.co/PwC8DEXoJs pic.twitter.com/d8zxhLuGOh — Bowie Police Department (@BowiePDNews) July 2, 2020

The suspect allegedly pulled out a pocket knife out and threatened to harm the female, according to police.

When the suspect started walking toward her with the knife in his hand, the male victim stepped in between and began to wrestle with the suspect, police said.

At some point while struggling for control of the knife, the victim suffered a stab wound to the rear of his right leg.

Police said the suspect then fled the store in a dark-in-color Mitsubishi SUV.

The victim’s stab wound was minor and he received treatment on scene from the fire department. The female victim was not injured.

This investigation remains on going.