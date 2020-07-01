BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While air traffic is down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration said it saw an increase in people flying in June.
As the July 4th holiday weekend approaches, the agency has put out a list of things travelers should keep in mind to get through security screenings quicker and safely.
Among the things on their list are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, though the TSA said in a news release passengers may be asked to “adjust their masks during the screening process to verify ID or if their mask triggers an alarm.”
Travelers should also scan their own boarding passes instead of giving them to a TSA officer, separate food from carry-ons during screening and remove any large hand sanitizer bottles from their bags at screening as well. Due to COVID-19, passengers can carry one container of liquid hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces.
Once getting through security, the TSA recommends flyers check with their airline for specific flight guidance or changes due to the coronavirus. They also recommend showing up to the airport early since social distancing and changes to screening may increase wait times.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.