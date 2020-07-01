ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland increased slightly as the total number of cases in the state nears 68,000, data released Wednesday by the state’s health department shows.

The latest data shows 461 Marylanders are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 307 of those being acute care cases and 154 people in intensive care. That’s up from 452 hospitalizations on Tuesday and 447 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 10,902 people have been hospitalized in the state.

The total number of confirmed cases increased by 359 to 67,918. Of those, 3,077 people died and another 128 are believed to have died from the virus.

The health department reports statewide testing has reached 662,266 total tests, with the number of people testing positive at 4.72 percent.

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 205 (17) Anne Arundel 5,134 (201) 8* Baltimore City 7,605 (328) 10* Baltimore County 8,040 (452) 22* Calvert 415 (26) 1* Caroline 320 (3) Carroll 1,136 (110) 2* Cecil 480 (28) 1* Charles 1,399 (84) 2* Dorchester 188 (5) Frederick 2,493 (111) 7* Garrett 11 Harford 1,127 (59) 3* Howard 2,568 (84) 5* Kent 200 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,803 (700) 39* Prince George’s 18,645 (662) 24* Queen Anne’s 230 (18) 1* St. Mary’s 639 (51) Somerset 87 (3) Talbot 137 (4) Washington 697 (28) Wicomico 1,070 (41) Worcester 289 (16) 1* Data not available (24) 1*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,042 10-19 3,508 (1) 20-29 10,056 (16) 1* 30-39 12,692 (40) 5* 40-49 12,054 (98) 3* 50-59 10,683 (241) 14* 60-69 7,619 (496) 12* 70-79 4,791 (747) 18* 80+ 4,473 (1,416) 74* Data not available (22) 1* Female 35,207 (1,502) 67* Male 32,711 (1,575) 61*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 19,463 (1,246) 48* Asian (NH) 1,314 (120) 6* White (NH) 13,377 (1,310) 65* Hispanic 18,283 (340) 8* Other (NH) 3,344 (33) Data not available 12,137 (28) 1*

