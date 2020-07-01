BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A New Jersey murder suspected was arrested Tuesday by Baltimore Police, officials say.
Members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Task Force arrested 27-year-old David Mills who was wanted for a murder that occurred in Salem, New Jersey.
Mills, of Salem, New Jersey, was arrested at a home in the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue without incident. He was taken to Central Booking where he will remain until he is extradited back to New Jersey.
Detectives also arrested two more New Jersey men who had been traveling with Mills. Officials say they were found to be in possession of loaded semi-automatic handguns.
The two men have been charged with various handgun violations and are also being held at Central Booking without bail.