BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Fells Point residents are sheltering in place and dozens more escaped after a fire broke out in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Baltimore city firefighters have been on the 600 block of South Broadway since 6 a.m. when a fire broke out inside the Good Burger & Pizza restaurant.

No injuries have been reported, but fire officials continue to monitor hot spots.

