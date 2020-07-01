BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Fells Point residents are sheltering in place and dozens more escaped after a fire broke out in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning.
Baltimore city firefighters have been on the 600 block of South Broadway since 6 a.m. when a fire broke out inside the Good Burger & Pizza restaurant.
No injuries have been reported, but fire officials continue to monitor hot spots.
