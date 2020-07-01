GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Glen Burnie Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) COVID-19 testing site is offering no appointment-needed drive-thru testing starting July 1.
The patient should arrive during normal hours with a valid form of identification. Patients also do not need a doctor’s note.
The results will be made available via phone call, test message or a dedicated laboratory patient portal.
In order to get a test, patients need simply to arrive on site during operating hours with a valid form of identification. Patients are not required to have a doctor’s order to get a test at the Glen Burnie site, making it accessible to those who are uninsured or do not have a physician.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The Glen Burnie VEIP site will be open for appointment-free testing on Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. until further notice. In the coming weeks, expanded scheduling options at further sites will be announced.
Testing sites at Six Flags America theme park, the Baltimore Convention Center, and most VEIP sites (including Glen Burnie), will be closed on Fri., July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
Some testing sites operated by local governments and private organizations may operate on July 3. Patients are always encouraged to contact the site where they plan to be tested to verify that site’s schedule, appointment procedures, and other requirements.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.