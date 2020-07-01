ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police helicopter was used to hoist a person found floating face down near the base of the Liberty Dam just north of Patapsco State Park Tuesday afternoon.
Trooper 3, based at the Frederick Municipal Airport, was dispatched to the Liberty Dam in Carroll County around 4:20 p.m. to help rescue a person found floating in the “prone position.” The dam, which is 415 feet high, is surrounded by very steep terrain.
Fire and rescue was on scene and provided emergency care to the victim, but called the state police helicopter in due to the difficulty of moving the person through the steep terrain.
According to state police, the pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady hover position 160 feet above the rescue crews and the victim.
A trooper/rescue technician was lowered to the scene with medical equipment. They helped the stabilize the patient and secure the person to the recue litter.
The technician and the patient were hoisted up to the helicopter and the patient was taken to Shock Trauma for further treatment.
The state police has a fleet of 10 helicopters from seven bases around Maryland. They aviation command has served Marylanders since 1970.