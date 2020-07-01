BREAKINGPolice Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In NE Baltimore
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, severe thunderstorm, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have since been canceled.

During the 4 p.m. hour, quarter-sized hail was reported on Route 50 near Annapolis. The storm has since weakened.

Earlier in the day, scattered storms moved through other parts of the state.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply