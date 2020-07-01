Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have since been canceled.
During the 4 p.m. hour, quarter-sized hail was reported on Route 50 near Annapolis. The storm has since weakened.
Severe t-storm moving SW impacting Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties. Main hazards: 60mph gusts and quarter-size hail. @wjz pic.twitter.com/wPhlNt4Viq
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 1, 2020
Earlier in the day, scattered storms moved through other parts of the state.
