BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo released a rescued Eastern box turtle Wednesday that rose to fame with his LEGO wheelchair.
The turtle had been in the zoo’s care for almost two years.
In 2018, a wild Eastern box turtle was found injured in Druid Hill Park and taken to the zoo for care.
The zoo’s veterinary team performed surgery on the turtle to stabilize his severely fractured shell. Metal bone plates, sewing clasps and surgical wire now hold the shell together.
Vets had to figure out how to keep the bottom of the turtle’s shell off the ground while allow him to still move. So they worked with a LEGO enthusiast who designed a wheelchair.
Since July 2018, the turtle has recovered and gained strength.
The zoo staff released him Wednesday morning. The turtle is fitted with a radio transmitter so staff can find him periodically and check on his well-being.