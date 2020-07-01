GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) – The MDOT MVA is moving forward with its phased reopening plan, and is expanding service options as Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery.
On Saturday, July 18, MDOT MVA will open branch offices statewide for appointments for the full day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will continue offering a full day of appointments one Saturday per-month until customers who have expired products have been assisted.
The MDOT MVA said the extended hours will double the number of appointments available on that day. Appointments will continue to be mandatory and will be available for customers to complete driver services transactions.
On Saturday, July 25, appointments to address vehicle services such as tags, titling, handicap placards and insurance services will be available during normal Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon.
MDOT MVA began its phased reopening plan June 8 and has welcomed customers back on an appointment-only basis at 22 full-service branch offices across the state.
On Monday, July 20, MDOT MVA will reopen the following part-time offices that had remained closed:
- Calvert County – Prince Frederick
- Garrett County – Oakland
Appointments can be made through the MDOT MVA Central Scheduling website or by calling 410-768-7000.