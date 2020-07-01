TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – Baltimore County Public Schools and the Baltimore County Government are inviting the public to take a survey and provide public comment about school facilities as part of the Multi-Year Improvement Plan for All Schools (MYIPAS).
The purpose of MYIPAS is to develop a long-range plan for identifying and prioritizing capital improvements to all schools.
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams issued the following statement in a news release:
“I encourage students, families, staff, and community members to be part of our legacy by guiding the plan for modernized teaching and learning spaces that will benefit generations. The current crisis has only reinforced the many ways in which schools bring us together. Now is the time to lend your voice and shape our future.”
The public input process began in April 2020 with the formation of focus groups to evaluate and discuss enrollment projections, capacity and utilization; educational equity and adequacy; and facility condition.
The MYIPAS Survey is now through July 15. It is available in nine languages: Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, English, French, Nepali, Spanish, Urdu and Yoruba.
Feedback may also be provided by completing the online comment form in English or Spanish.
The MYIPAS will be completed in two phases. Phase one will focus on recommendations for high schools. Phase two will focus on recommendations for elementary and middle schools.