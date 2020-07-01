Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not check out all the fish and penguins at the National Aquarium?
It reopened Wednesday morning for the first time since March.
For now, they’re welcoming up to 25 percent capacity, so you must buy your tickets before you go.
You’ll also be required to wear a mask, get your temperature checked and practice social distancing.
