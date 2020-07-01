BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ve seen the promos asking digital antenna users to rescan their TV’s for over the air channels.

You may be wondering, why? Well, the FCC is mandating certain stations across the country switch to a new frequency to open up space in the airwaves.

Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2

“When it all settles, to the consumer, there won’t really be a difference,” said special technical projects manager Rick Seaby.

Everything from satellites to cell phones take up space on the radio frequency spectrum. It’s been determined that television stations take up more space than needed, so we’re being asked to condense our signals to allow for more room for entities like cell phone carriers.

“The explosion of cell phones and everything wireless has put a demand for extra channels to the cellular carriers,” Seaby said.

This could allow for things like better access to 5G Internet, but what does it mean for your TV?

“Basically, their TV has to memorize where the channels are again,” Seaby said.

To do this you have to rescan for your channels, and it’s actually pretty simple. Hit the menu button on your remote. Find the option to antenna, and click scan. You’re TV will do the rest.

“The TV set will receive all the new channels, and because we transmit the actual channel number that shows up on the TV, it will tune just like it always did,” Seaby said.

Your TV will still recognize Channel 13 as WJZ and you will still be able to see your favorite smiling faces when you turn it on.

Just to reiterate. This isn’t for those who watch us through a cable, or satellite provider. This is only for those who watch us over the air.