Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public Library system said Thursday most branches will reopen on Monday, July 6, with limited services and hours.
Masks are required to enter any of the buildings, and there will be a limit on the number of people allowed inside.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Curbside pickup will also be available.
For a complete list of locations, please click right here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.