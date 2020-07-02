CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Library system, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public Library system said Thursday most branches will reopen on Monday, July 6, with limited services and hours.

Masks are required to enter any of the buildings, and there will be a limit on the number of people allowed inside.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Curbside pickup will also be available.

For a complete list of locations, please click right here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply