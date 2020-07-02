Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is reviewing body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore early Wednesday morning.
It comes as Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott released a statement saying, in part, “this incident further highlights the need for us to reimagine how we tackle behavioral health issues in Baltimore.”
The shooting happened after police arrived at a home on Falkirk Road for a behavioral crisis call.
Officers Shoot Man Who Reportedly Pulled Gun During Behavioral Crisis Call In NE Baltimore, Police Say
A man allegedly pulled out a gun, and that’s when police say two officers fired their guns several times.
The man is still hospitalized in critical condition.