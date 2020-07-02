BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is encouraging students, families, employees and members of the community to take a survey ahead of the next academic year.
Baltimore City Schools has launched “Closing the Distance: Preparing for the Reopening of City Schools” to develop a systematic proposal in an effort to provide a high-quality, safe approach to operating schools and offices for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
You can find the survey by clicking here, as well as information on upcoming focus groups, town halls and quick polls.
Baltimore City Schools issued the following statement in a news release Thursday:
“As we plan for the reopening of school, it is essential that every member of the City Schools family – our students, families, employees and communities – be given the opportunity to express their thoughts and contribute to this important conversation,” stated CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises. “I encourage everyone to participate throughout this process, to ensure that their voices are heard as we consider the best options for providing our young people with a high-quality education in the coming year.”