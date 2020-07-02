BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore in 2020 continues to outpace 2019’s record-breaking per capita rate, the latest data from the city’s police department shows.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 164 homicides in Baltimore in 2020 compared to 161 at the same point last year, the police department said.

Homicides have been trending above 2019’s rate for much of 2020. At the beginning of June, 2020 had seen half a dozen more homicides than in 2019. In early April, 2020 had seen four more homicides than 2019.

Last year ended with 348 homicides, the fifth year in a row the number of murders topped 300. Only 1993 had more homicides than 2019, but when taking into account the city’s shrinking population, 2019 had the most murders per capita.

Non-fatal shootings, meanwhile, are down from 2019. As of Thursday morning, there had been 305 non-fatal shootings in the city this year compared to 363 at the same point last year.

Police officers responded to two shootings overnight and early Thursday. The first shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue and left a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police haven’t identified any suspects or a motive.

Another shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Rose Street. A man was shot and reportedly unresponsive.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating but did not say whether the victim had died.