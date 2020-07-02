BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of the July 4th Weekend, officials at BWI Airport say they have seen an increase of travelers.
BWI projected more than 14,000 passengers on Thursday. That would be the most since March 14.
Airlines are also gradually adding to their service levels. The carries are resuming some of the service they cut earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say the airport’s custodial team continues to deep clean the airport terminal to help ensure a safe, healthy travel experience for our passengers and employees. Since the virus outbreak, BWI Marshall Airport has put into place enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures.
