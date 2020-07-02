BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says he won’t hesitate to close down the city if coronavirus cases should spike again.
Young held a press conference Thursday morning to make announcements regarding the July 4th holiday weekend, pools and recreation facilities reopening and more.
Instead of holding their annual press conference about the city’s Independence Day show, Young said due to COVID-19, that show was previously cancelled.
Instead, Young warned residents that coronavirus is still present in the city and asked that people only celebrate with people in their household.
“We strongly advise against large gatherings and as always, we strongly advise everyone to continue to practice social listening,” Young said. “When need residents to continue the mitigation efforts to help ensure that the trend experienced elsewhere across the country are not felt here in Baltimore City.”
Young said he will continue to monitor numbers daily and said, “if things take a turn for the worst, I will not hesitate to reinstate restrictions.”