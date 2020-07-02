ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After several days of slight increases, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell on Thursday, data from the state health department showed.
As of Thursday morning, 441 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, with 292 of those cases being acute care and 149 being intensive care. On Wednesday, 461 Marylanders were hospitalized due to the virus.
The total number of cases, meanwhile, increased by 505 to 68,423 as of Thursday morning. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total up to 3,086.
Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|205
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,179
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,701
|(330)
|10*
|Baltimore County
|8,105
|(453)
|21*
|Calvert
|418
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|321
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,149
|(110)
|2*
|Cecil
|486
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,416
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|189
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,501
|(111)
|7*
|Garrett
|11
|Harford
|1,153
|(60)
|3*
|Howard
|2,602
|(84)
|5*
|Kent
|201
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,899
|(704)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|18,731
|(662)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|232
|(18)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|646
|(51)
|Somerset
|87
|(3)
|Talbot
|141
|(4)
|Washington
|687
|(28)
|Wicomico
|1,074
|(40)
|Worcester
|289
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(25)
|1*
Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by age range and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,075
|10-19
|3,558
|(1)
|20-29
|10,176
|(16)
|1*
|30-39
|12,811
|(40)
|5*
|40-49
|12,121
|(98)
|3*
|50-59
|10,731
|(242)
|13*
|60-69
|7,646
|(497)
|12*
|70-79
|4,819
|(748)
|18*
|80+
|4,486
|(1,422)
|73*
|Data not available
|(22)
|1*
|Female
|35,467
|(1,505)
|65*
|Male
|32,956
|(1,581)
|61*
Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|19,474
|(1,246)
|47*
|Asian (NH)
|1,314
|(120)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,380
|(1,316)
|64*
|Hispanic
|18,289
|(342)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,343
|(33)
|Data not available
|12,623
|(29)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.