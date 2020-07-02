CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 68K, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After several days of slight increases, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell on Thursday, data from the state health department showed.

As of Thursday morning, 441 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, with 292 of those cases being acute care and 149 being intensive care. On Wednesday, 461 Marylanders were hospitalized due to the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The total number of cases, meanwhile, increased by 505 to 68,423 as of Thursday morning. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total up to 3,086.

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 205 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,179 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 7,701 (330) 10*
Baltimore County 8,105 (453) 21*
Calvert 418 (26) 1*
Caroline 321 (3)
Carroll 1,149 (110) 2*
Cecil 486 (28) 1*
Charles 1,416 (84) 2*
Dorchester 189 (5)
Frederick 2,501 (111) 7*
Garrett 11
Harford 1,153 (60) 3*
Howard 2,602 (84) 5*
Kent 201 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,899 (704) 39*
Prince George’s 18,731 (662) 23*
Queen Anne’s 232 (18) 1*
St. Mary’s 646 (51)
Somerset 87 (3)
Talbot 141 (4)
Washington 687 (28)
Wicomico 1,074 (40)
Worcester 289 (16) 1*
Data not available (25) 1*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by age range and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,075
10-19 3,558 (1)
20-29 10,176 (16) 1*
30-39 12,811 (40) 5*
40-49 12,121 (98) 3*
50-59 10,731 (242) 13*
60-69 7,646 (497) 12*
70-79 4,819 (748) 18*
80+ 4,486 (1,422) 73*
Data not available (22) 1*
Female 35,467 (1,505) 65*
Male 32,956 (1,581) 61*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 19,474 (1,246) 47*
Asian (NH) 1,314 (120) 6*
White (NH) 13,380 (1,316) 64*
Hispanic 18,289 (342) 8*
Other (NH) 3,343 (33)
Data not available 12,623 (29) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

