BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has learned that several senior citizens have been transferred from Overlea Health and Rehabilitation Center to Good Samaritan Hospital with COVID-19.
We are working to get more information.
In a statement the Baltimore City Health Department said, “The Health Department continues to work with nursing homes across Baltimore City to provide guidance and support for both staff and residents.”
After several days of slight increases, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell on Thursday, data from the state health department showed.
As of Thursday morning, 441 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, with 292 of those cases being acute care and 149 being intensive care. On Wednesday, 461 Marylanders were hospitalized due to the virus.
