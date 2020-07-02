DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a critically missing 70-year-old woman from Anne Arundel County.
Gloria Jean Smith is reported missing from Davidsonville and may be in need of assistance, according to police.
She is 5’5″ and was last seen wearing an unknown colored night gown.
Smith may be heading toward Howard County in the area of Brown Bridge Road in Highland, Maryland, police said.
She is believed to be operating a black 2010 Ford Focus bearing Maryland registration 9MD1735. The focus has a multi colored peace sign sticker/ Co-exist sticker and a T-Rex sticker on the rear or the vehicle.
Anyone who comes into contact with Ms. Smith is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8610 or 911.
Please help us locate 70 year old Gloria Jean Smith who is reported missing from Davidsonville. #Missing #AACounty Please see: https://t.co/73pDhCyhGJ pic.twitter.com/BYvJo7zUCg
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) July 2, 2020