ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A highway worker was killed and two others were injured in an early morning crash in Howard County Thursday. The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on eastbound I-70 prior to Exit 87A.
Maryland State Police said the preliminary investigation showed highway workers were setting up at the time. There were four MDOT/SHA trucks with amber warning lights and arrow boards, and one vehicle parked on the right shoulder. Investigators believe 38-year-old Frank Hall Jr. swerved and crashed into the back of one of the trucks.
The worker killed was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Marsden. Investigators said he was standing outside of the work trucks at the time of the incident.
The two injured victims were identified as Rickey Foster Jr., 43, and James Gonzalez, 44. Foster was a passenger in the work truck involved in the crash, and Gonzalez was standing outside the truck. Both were taken to Shock trauma for treatment.
Debris from the crash covered both lanes of eastbound I-70, causing extensive cleanup. Both lanes are expected to be closed through the early morning. A detour is set up in the area and drivers should expect delays.
Police are investigating if alcohol, speed or distraction contributed to the crash and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.