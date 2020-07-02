CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Northbound Interstate 83 is closed near Interstate 695 due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash is near Ruxton Road on I-83. The Baltimore County Fire Department said one person is trapped and crews are trying to extricate them.

At least one person was injured, the Baltimore County Police Department tweeted.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

