BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Northbound Interstate 83 is closed near Interstate 695 due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The crash is near Ruxton Road on I-83. The Baltimore County Fire Department said one person is trapped and crews are trying to extricate them.
At least one person was injured, the Baltimore County Police Department tweeted.
I-83 NB is closed prior to Ruxton Rd (exit 12) for an injury crash. All travel lanes closed. One lane of traffic being diverted onto the left shoulder. Expect delays & plan accordingly. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/qxG0cFU4Fe
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 2, 2020
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.