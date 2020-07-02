TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The national gas price average going into a July 4th weekend is at its lowest since 2016, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The national average is holding steady, which means gasoline supply and demand are largely in sync across the country, and holding at the lowest point for the Independence Day holiday weekend since 2016.
If these trends continue, motorists could see pump prices slow their increases through the holiday weekend.
Gas prices across Maryland are stable heading into the holiday weekend as new data shows the demand for gas has slightly decreased and gasoline supplies grew.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.20, which is up respectively a penny in the last week and 18 cents in the last month, but down 49 cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average as of Thursday, July 2, is $2.17, unchanged in the last week, up 21 cents in the last month and down 56 cents from this time last year.