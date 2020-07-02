BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Department of Labor said Thursday that over 96 percent of unemployment insurance claims have been processed.
Of the 624,978 complete claims received from March 9 through June 27, 601,208 (96.2%) have been processed with 492,789 (78.8%) receiving benefit payments and 108,419 (17.3%) being denied benefits for not meeting state and federal program requirements, the Maryland Department of Labor said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Of the claims that have already been denied, the large majority were denied because claimants had issues related to the separation from their most recent employer or were determined to be monetarily ineligible.
The Maryland Department of Labor also said they have further reduced the adjudication backlog and there are currently 23,770 (3.8%) claims pending in adjudication.
These claims have one or more issues blocking claimants from receiving payment that are in the process of being resolved by UI professionals, the Maryland Department of Labor said.
From March 9 to June 27, the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance paid a total of $3,642,243,364 in regular and CARES Act unemployment insurance benefits to claimants, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
This total amount includes $2,126,846,214 in regular benefits, $1,468,112,926 in PUA benefits, and $47,284,224 in PEUC benefits, the Maryland Department of Labor said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.