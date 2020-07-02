CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, National UFO Day, Talkers, UFO's

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you know Thursday was National UFO Day?

Apparently, UFO sightings are more common in some states than others. Here in Maryland, we’re a little skeptical.

A new report from CNET finds our state is one of the worst in the country to see UFOs.

The ranking are based on how many sightings are reported and state population.

As it turns out, Maryland came in No. 4 on the list of states with the least reported sightings, behind only New York, Louisiana and Texas.

As for the most, Idaho, Montana and New Hampshire take the top-3 spots.

