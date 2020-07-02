Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 56,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment insurance last week, about 10,000 more than the previous week.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 56,126 people filed for unemployment for the week ending on June 27.
That’s up from the previous week when 47,801 Marylanders applied for unemployment.
The nation’s high unemployment rate dropped in June, falling to 11.1% from 13.3%, as more Americans went back to work. Some 4.8 million jobs were added, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
