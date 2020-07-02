Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man suffered a life-threatening injury in a shooting in Odenton early Thursday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive in Odenton around 12:45 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.