BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.
The victim is identified as Karen Lee Towle Ackermann, 62, of Bowie. Ackermann was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident.
EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. Autopsy results are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The driver of the vehicle involved is identified as Danielle Holly Cohill, 33, of Bowie. Cohill was driving a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Maryland State Police were called around 8:15 a.m. to MD Route 214 in the area of Jared Road in Bowie for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injures.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep was traveling east on MD Route 214 in the left lane. For reasons unknown at this time, investigators believe she drifted into the right turn lane, striking the bicyclist who was traveling in the right turn lane on MD Route 214.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the fatal crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.