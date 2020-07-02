BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city’s pools, playgrounds and athletic courts will reopen July 13 as city officials announced Thursday they would be lifting more coronavirus restrictions.

The playgrounds and athletic courts were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as cases were identified and then began to rise in the city.

The city will open five park pools on July 13 and the remaining five neighborhood pools will reopen July 20. Starting July 6, city residents can register for a time to go to pools for 1.5 hour increments via the parks and recreation website or by calling them. You must be pre-registered to enter the city pools.

Swimmers should also expect to be screened before entering the pools, including a temperature check.

Pool hours will not be extended due to Code Red alerts — or extreme weather days.

Playgrounds, fitness equipment and athletic courts will also reopen on July 13. However, city officials ask that resident bring their own sanitizing wipes or hand sanitizer as the city will not be able to clean equipment daily.

“In all our facilities that we’re reopening, there will be detailed signage and we’re asking the community to please abide by the signage,” said city recs spokesman Reggie Moore. “What we want to do is make sure that we give you many different recreation opportunities, but we do not want to start or create a spread to the COVID-19. And so we encourage everyone to follow our rules and procedure.”

The city’s parks and recreations is department is also offering outdoor summer camps at 20 different locations with 45 kids each — Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

