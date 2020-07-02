Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — The suspicious packages that prompted a bomb squad response in Halethorpe Thursday afternoon have been deemed not to be dangerous, police said.
The packages were found near Chuck’s Auto Service in the 2200 block on Monumental Avenue.
Chopper 13 is over the scene where the bomb squad used several robots to investigate the objects. The objects were found in the woods near the shop.
Monumental Avenue and Hoffman Avenue are now open. The object found was determined not to be dangerous. ^NL
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 2, 2020
Several roads in the area were closed while crews responded to the scene.