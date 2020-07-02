CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — The suspicious packages that prompted a bomb squad response in Halethorpe Thursday afternoon have been deemed not to be dangerous, police said.

The packages were found near Chuck’s Auto Service in the 2200 block on Monumental Avenue.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where the bomb squad used several robots to investigate the objects. The objects were found in the woods near the shop.

Several roads in the area were closed while crews responded to the scene.

