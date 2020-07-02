HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police said Tiffany McCae, of Silerton Road, left home June 18. She was wearing black leggings and a pink jacket.
According to police, she was recently seen with friends at Riverview Elementary School.
Police said she may be staying with a friend in that area.
If you see Tiffany, you are asked to call police at 410-853-3650.
#MISSING: Tiffany McCae (12) from Silerton Road, 21227. 5'3/110 lbs, left home June 18 wearing black leggings/pink jacket. She was recently seen w/friends at Riverview Elem playground & may be staying w/a friend in that area. If seen call #BCoPD at 410-853-3650 or 911. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/JQhFWXP00h
