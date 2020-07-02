CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Tiffany McCae, of Silerton Road, left home June 18. She was wearing black leggings and a pink jacket.

According to police, she was recently seen with friends at Riverview Elementary School.

Police said she may be staying with a friend in that area.

If you see Tiffany, you are asked to call police at 410-853-3650.

Comments

Leave a Reply