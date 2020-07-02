BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen some incredible stories of people who have jumped in to help those in need.

Family of WJZ’s Vic Carter are some of those people who have come up with innovative ideas to ease fears and keep others healthy.

His sister, Vondelear Hubbard, lives in Radford, Virginia, and has created mask extenders for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are for people who have to wear the mask all day long,” she said.

“A company here in Radford decided that mast of their workers just wouldn’t keep their masks on, so they asked me to make about 300 for them,” Hubbard added. “I made them for them and I have given them to our local police department, our fire department.”

They also have messages like: “give me six feet please” or “essential worker.”

Vic’s cousin, Robin Gordon-Lee, lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. She creates decorative foam rollers for people to put on handles of their shopping carts at the grocery store.

Both Hubbard and Gordon-Lee is have dedicated their lives to being of service, and in a time like this, that attitude is greatly needed.

Hubbard is a teacher’s aide at an elementary school, and Gordon-Lee is a cosmetologist, so they see people in need every day.

