GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 64-year-old motorcyclist from Annapolis died in a crash in Glen Burnie Thursday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The crash happened around 7:54 p.m. at the intersection of Crain Highway and 5th Avenue SW.
Police said the motorcyclist, Stanley Dorsey, was heading south on Crain Highway when a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon heading north tried to turn onto 5th Avenue SW.
Dorsey hit the back of the SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He died at the scene.
The Hyundai’s driver wasn’t hurt.
Police said the crash appears to be caused by the SUV driver failing to yield the right of way. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case.