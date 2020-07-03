BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More restaurants in Canton announced Friday they will temporarily close due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after three restaurants announced earlier this week that they will also temporarily close after employees tested positive for the virus.

El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen is among the latest restaurants in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood to temporarily close.

“Out of an abundance of caution, El Bufalo will be closed for a thorough, deep cleaning, sanitization and fogging,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse and The Chasseur will also temporarily close.

“Due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 we have decided to shut down outdoor dining operations immediately and notify all of our valued customers,” The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse and The Chasseur wrote on Facebook.

While the Bartenders Pub did not have any employees test positive for the virus, they said they would temporarily close over the holiday weekend out of an abundance of caution.

On Facebook, Lee’s Pint and Shell, Cowboy Row and Looney’s Pub all wrote they would close their doors for the safety of employees and customers.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.