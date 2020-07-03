PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Black Lives Matter demonstration was held Friday in Baltimore County.
The protest was a youth-led initiative organized by former Perry Hall High School students.
Organizers said they have seen a lot of demonstrations in the city, but wanted to make sure that their message of change and equality was heard and understood in Baltimore County.
One of the organizers of the demonstration said this is an opportunity for people to express themselves through poetry, spoken word and community discussion.
Reginald Davis said he wanted to show people the power of coming together as a community.
“I’m 21 myself, and I know that there are people that are even 18 or 19 that will look up to me,” Davis said. “I want to show them that not only they can do it, but they have a voice as well.”
Another organizer said she wanted to keep her message of systemic reform and change going.
Those who were at the protest said they will continue to make their voices heard for as long as it takes.